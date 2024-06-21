stock photo similar to Lemosa
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Lemosa

aka Limosa

Lemosa is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sr8lemonade and Mimosa V6. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Lemosa is a delightful sativa known for its zesty citrus aroma and uplifting effects. Lemosa typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a well-rounded choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress, as it can provide mental clarity and a burst of energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Lemosa features flavors like zesty lemon, citrusy sweetness, and undertones of tropical fruit, delivering a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-lifting effects. The average price of Lemosa typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and energizing cannabis strain. Lemosa is a vibrant and mood-enhancing sativa strain that captures the essence of zesty citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemosa

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Lemosa strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Lemosa strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemosa products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lemosa near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemosa strain reviews3

June 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
After a couple of long pulls on dispensary vape of Lemosa , time and space began to change. Starting with some very very scattered and distracting thoughts as I looked out from the shed to the (travel) trailer across the dirt path. Soon the fog lifted from my hazy brain. Wow, this is a strong high. Damn, can't make toast in the shower😵‍💫
Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Lemosa is a fun strain. I have the Live Rosin and it smacks. Lots of lemon, apricot snd grapefruit. Clear headed with a strong body high. Clears your mind of all stressors and anxiety. Not a racy sativa by any means.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight