Particularly enjoyed it. Had a pinch just for taste and now I'm writing this review... Oh god I should stop writing, I'm getting scared! Someone call a doctor. Dude, you! Yeah you can you call me a doctor?
A very dense flower, has a fruity aroma and flavor. Downside is that it could be harsh for beginners or even everyday consumers. The high is very strong and you feel it right away, lasts about a good 2h to 3h. Overall very interesting flower to play with.
This had a very deep pine, fruity flavour with very quick upswing.
I would say it is a 6 out of 10 for smoothness, but definitely an enjoyable smoke to play with.
Exhaling through the nose gives nice deep aromas and kickstarts your high quickly with this weed, peaking very shortly after first h...