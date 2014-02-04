ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lethal Purple
  4. Reviews

Lethal Purple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lethal Purple.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Kreekblood
Member since 2013
Particularly enjoyed it. Had a pinch just for taste and now I'm writing this review... Oh god I should stop writing, I'm getting scared! Someone call a doctor. Dude, you! Yeah you can you call me a doctor?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StefanoG
Member since 2014
A very dense flower, has a fruity aroma and flavor. Downside is that it could be harsh for beginners or even everyday consumers. The high is very strong and you feel it right away, lasts about a good 2h to 3h. Overall very interesting flower to play with.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for samsung
Member since 2013
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungrySleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Lethal Purple
Avatar for Voidsurfer
Member since 2012
This had a very deep pine, fruity flavour with very quick upswing. I would say it is a 6 out of 10 for smoothness, but definitely an enjoyable smoke to play with. Exhaling through the nose gives nice deep aromas and kickstarts your high quickly with this weed, peaking very shortly after first h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This bud left me very disappointed. The high wasnt very good at all. I would not recommend this bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative