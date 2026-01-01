Lickz is an indica-leaning hybrid bred by Envy Genetics through the Runtz × Blow Pops cross, delivering a sweet and bold sensory experience with balanced effects. With THC levels commonly ranging from the high teens into the upper 20s, this strain is potent yet approachable for many consumers. It opens with plush, dense buds showing deep greens and purples laced with sticky trichomes, offering an inviting aroma of candied fruit, sweet cherry, citrus, and creamy gas that carries into taste with lush, lingering flavor. The effects are well-rounded — providing a gentle cerebral uplift and social ease alongside a soothing body calm that makes Lickz a great choice for relaxing afternoons or unwinding evenings. Lickz harmonizes sweet, fruity terpenes like limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene to deliver both flavor complexity and a smooth, satisfying high that appeals to both novice and seasoned consumers alike.