c........9
May 18, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Beautiful white-lime green pop-corn nuggs that have a strong earthy taste with gassy under tones. Buzz is heavy when it sets in! Thought-provoking smoke!
P........4
February 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Sticky, sweet dry flavor , great bud density and great crystals I’m big on flavor and this is a great tasting flower
e........1
February 11, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
really like this strain. hits quickly but nicely. nice and stoney right away but you can still make it to the kitchen for munchies. it helps with my anxiety without feeling super stoned. great for any time of the day
J........d
June 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is amazing, it almost totally erases multiple pains throughout my body, and the stone is good. This is not a groggy, drowsy strain, but much more conducive to physical activity. It's really amazing how it numbs my pain, this is noteworthy.
c........3
June 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain the flower smells awesome and taste great the high hits smooth I was ready to attack the day for sure pain free anxiety free and uplifted
g........4
September 23, 2024
Maybe it’s the intended effect, but I could hardly tell I had smoked at all. Not for me.