Life Hack
Life Hack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain is a creation of Glass House Farms, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Life Hack is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Life Hack effects include creative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Life Hack when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, fatigue, and ADHD. Bred by Glass House Farms, Life Hack features flavors like gassy, floral, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Life Hack typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Life Hack is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel inspired and alert. This strain also has a relaxing and euphoric effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Life Hack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
