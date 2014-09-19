ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for CreamSmoothSHATTER
Member since 2019
These plants almost surpass in the growing department with huge colas everywhere. I super cropped them by pinching and bending all stems into sunlight and making sure your not creating shade for lower stem/stems. I got 23.89% THC 9.1% CBD In a hydroponics/glass dimming greenhouses with 10 1000watt...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jeffreypot
Member since 2019
Picked this up today, 80 for a quarter. Gives a great euphoric high along with an amazing body high leaving you relaxed and free of worries.
Avatar for Cando_Commando
Member since 2019
Amazing taste and extremly smooth. Def one of my faves, great for anxiety.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chatycat
Member since 2018
I really like this. Say good by to stress, pain and anxiety. Smooth easy smoke. I felt energized but not rushed. Excellent taste.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for HSCaterpillar
Member since 2019
Best strain for severe, chronic and intractable pain due to rare spinal diseases
Avatar for Cmm2857
Member since 2018
Pretty mellow. Good taste and very euphoric. I like it.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for g1rail
Member since 2017
Super good stuff,plain and simple.NCW carries a Grow West version,it's awesome just finished five snaps and feel great,happy,just worked a 60 hr week and already feeling better than normal.Gave 4 outa 5 for instance if a more potent batch comes out later,I'll get in a glass jar and check in a couple...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Littlestoner0111
Member since 2018
I enjoyed this strain. It helped with my cramps and depression a lot!
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly