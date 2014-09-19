Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lifesaver.
Reviews
43
CreamSmoothSHATTER
Member since 2019
These plants almost surpass in the growing department with huge colas everywhere. I super cropped them by pinching and bending all stems into sunlight and making sure your not creating shade for lower stem/stems.
I got
23.89% THC
9.1% CBD
In a hydroponics/glass dimming greenhouses with 10 1000watt...
Super good stuff,plain and simple.NCW carries a Grow West version,it's awesome just finished five snaps and feel great,happy,just worked a 60 hr week and already feeling better than normal.Gave 4 outa 5 for instance if a more potent batch comes out later,I'll get in a glass jar and check in a couple...