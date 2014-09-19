ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lifesaver

When it comes to both its candy-like taste and ability to knock out chronic pain, Lifesaver definitely lives up to its name. This indica-dominant cross of the breeder strains BOG Bubble and Subcool JCB was created to meet the special demands of pain sufferers. Relaxing with a grape and bubble gum aroma, this strain is worth a try for those looking for a stronger, medicated feeling. Lifesaver flowers quickly, usually within 8 weeks.

Avatar for jrh420
Member since 2013
Recently tried this strain for my first and it's perfect for me. I suffer from a mental illness known as Borderline Personality Disorder and it caused me to hospitalized over 20 times and I was on up 7 medications at once that did not help then finally by spending two years gaining knowledge from a ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LauraJayne
Member since 2014
I have been growing "BOG" strains for many years. All strains are great for pain in one way or another. 'Lifesaver' is by far the very BEST strain for all over body pain! Especially Fibromyalgia, Cancer pains, Depression, Bi-polar, and exceptional at lessening or completely getting rid of migraines....
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ThatGuyOnTheCorner
Member since 2015
Very relaxing, euphoric high. I smoke to deal with chronic back pain, insomnia and depression, and this strain is one of the best I have found to combat all three. It tastes sweet, with earthy and berry undertones
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for gurth1211
Member since 2013
This strain gives a happy, beautiful high. Very appropriatly named, definetly a Lifesaver! Also, smells similar to Lifesavers... break open a bud and grape Lifesaver becomes dominant. One of my top 3 strains for sure!!
CreativeGigglyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for DabRapport
Member since 2016
Great pick me up for me without any annoying anxiety. Soothes minor-moderate nausea and pain, doesn't force you into a munchie binge. **4.7 would dab again. 👌
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

BOG Bubble
Jack's Cleaner
Lifesaver
Appalachian Power
Lifestar
