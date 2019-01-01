Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by BOG Seeds, Lifestar is a cross between Lifesaver with the classic Sensi Star. This hybrid creates a citrusy orange flavor profile that will entice both old and new consumers. Lifestar is great for anyone looking to happily lose their head in the clouds.