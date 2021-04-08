Light Saber reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Light Saber.
Light Saber strain effects
Light Saber strain flavors
Light Saber strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
s........s
April 8, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
With a divine introduction of a gentle, fruit medley taste hitting the tongue, this strain dips her toes into bliss, inviting the light, smooth feeling of relaxation and serenity. Your worries will be wiped away with this sweet treat, allowing your body to release tension and move like silk. Your heart will soften, your optimism will soar and your love for all will roll into your tides. Self esteem and self love with flow in, and your day will be wonderful. It hits you gently and kindly, allowing you to settle in for the ride at a perfect pace. This strain stimulates your highest self and brings you to crave everything good, even with food. You will truly appreciate the joy of being human during this moment of time. Not a negative or worried bone is in my body. Go outside and bask in the sun.
h........x
February 10, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Looks, smells, and tastes incredible. Has a dark purple hue with forest greens. Smells like pineapple and blueberries and tastes like blueberries. The high is very pleasant. Relaxing and creative. Makes me want to doodle and listen to music. It get amazing sleep on it and I can't stop eating when I smoke it!!
J........a
April 3, 2021
Had this in a cartridge as distillate. Im a super picky indica lover and have been smoking for 5 years. This strain has knocked me on my ass with superb euphoria and an immense surface level relaxation. This will leave you absolutely retarded. 10/10 would smoke again
j........5
May 7, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
ok so im high off this stuff rn and i’m not gonna lie this shit makes my forehead and knees feel hot like they’re burning. it’s not terrible but just weird. maybe it’s just a me thing though lmao other than that it’s pretty good and makes me giggle
n........y
January 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Pretty potent. Smoked half my bowl. N its a 15mm slider i believe. But i sat it down n gave it a few mins. Completely forgot i sat my piece down cuz i was feeling pretty good. Definately indica dominant hybrid. But the sativa is definately there. Honestly description is spot on.
d........c
April 18, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Picked this up at UpTop in framingham mass and it was well worth it. Beautiful dense nugs bright green color with a bunch of orange trichomes and a touch of purple. The high is fantastic and it tastes great!
L........3
May 6, 2022
Energetic
Focused
My favorite strain by far
s........1
October 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
maybe my new favorite strain. I felt really relaxed but focused. I was playing Sparking Zero high on this strain and it is probably the best strain to play a game high on. I'm going to buy another eighth of this.