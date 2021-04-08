With a divine introduction of a gentle, fruit medley taste hitting the tongue, this strain dips her toes into bliss, inviting the light, smooth feeling of relaxation and serenity. Your worries will be wiped away with this sweet treat, allowing your body to release tension and move like silk. Your heart will soften, your optimism will soar and your love for all will roll into your tides. Self esteem and self love with flow in, and your day will be wonderful. It hits you gently and kindly, allowing you to settle in for the ride at a perfect pace. This strain stimulates your highest self and brings you to crave everything good, even with food. You will truly appreciate the joy of being human during this moment of time. Not a negative or worried bone is in my body. Go outside and bask in the sun.