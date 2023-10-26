-Lil Diamond Live resin - Total canna: 72.89% THC:67.02% Terpenes: 6.87% CBD: 0.16 The smoke is like velvet, with gassy grapes and hints of spice. the high comes on immediately upon exhale and starts behind the eyes before expanding to the rest of the body. The effects are sativa leaning with a hazy head high that can leave you a little giggly, spaced out and euphoric. awesome strain.