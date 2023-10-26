Lil Diamond reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lil Diamond.
Lil Diamond strain effects
Lil Diamond strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lil Diamond reviews
W........e
October 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
-Lil Diamond Live resin - Total canna: 72.89% THC:67.02% Terpenes: 6.87% CBD: 0.16 The smoke is like velvet, with gassy grapes and hints of spice. the high comes on immediately upon exhale and starts behind the eyes before expanding to the rest of the body. The effects are sativa leaning with a hazy head high that can leave you a little giggly, spaced out and euphoric. awesome strain.