Lil Diamond
Lil Diamond effects are mostly energizing.
Lil Diamond potency is higher THC than average.
Lil Diamond is a sativa hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Diamonds and the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Lil Diamond is a smooth and balanced strain that can provide a relaxing and euphoric high. Lil Diamond is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lil Diamond effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lil Diamond when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by LivWell Flower, Lil Diamond features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Lil Diamond typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Lil Diamond has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lil Diamond, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Lil Diamond strain effects
Lil Diamond strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
