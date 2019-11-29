We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Lilac Diesel is definitely a strain for kicking back on the couch and watching movies. It didn’t give me couch-lock, but it was super chill. The wash of relaxation and peacefulness hits fairly quick with this one.
Lilac Diesel is definitely one to keep on hand.
This is the second strain I've grown from ethos and it's fantastic! It's gives you the uplifting and energetic effects you'd expect from a diesel strain. When flushed and dried/cured properly this strain should not give you any anxiety or other bad side effects.
[Curaleaf, FL - 21%] Overall fairly happy with this one. Nice healthy dense nugs that broke up nicely as well. Not any clear purple but maybe the slightest hue of pink/lavender? Regardless it helped calm my muscle spasms. I have scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, along with multiple herniated &a...
Picked up flower (21%) at Curaleaf in Florida. Came on quickly and strong. Felt the sativa side even though listed as a hybrid, very energized and euphoric feeling. Not a huge fan of the flavor (not bad, I just prefer a sweeter taste - everyone is different), diesel/fuel is a perfect description. A ...
I have smoked for years. Tried this strain for the first time yesterday (2 small hits), and it threw me directly into panic/anxiety mode. I have never experienced such an anxiety attack with flower and I'm too afraid to try this strain again.