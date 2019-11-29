ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lilac Diesel reviews

Avatar for Theothermj99
Member since 2020
Awesome. Creativity flowed. While we didn't solve for world peace we figured out a $40 solution to a $500 problem....we think
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for pothead72ok
Member since 2018
Lilac Diesel is definitely a strain for kicking back on the couch and watching movies. It didn’t give me couch-lock, but it was super chill. The wash of relaxation and peacefulness hits fairly quick with this one. Lilac Diesel is definitely one to keep on hand.
Avatar for Kevsants87
Member since 2019
This is my kind of strain. A nice clear buzz that is perfect for daytime use. Excellent for those of us who toke through out the day and have to be productive.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for OneTokeOverTheLine77
Member since 2019
This is the second strain I've grown from ethos and it's fantastic! It's gives you the uplifting and energetic effects you'd expect from a diesel strain. When flushed and dried/cured properly this strain should not give you any anxiety or other bad side effects.
Avatar for definitelydope
Member since 2019
[Curaleaf, FL - 21%] Overall fairly happy with this one. Nice healthy dense nugs that broke up nicely as well. Not any clear purple but maybe the slightest hue of pink/lavender? Regardless it helped calm my muscle spasms. I have scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, along with multiple herniated &a...
GigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Mojotokin
Member since 2019
Picked up flower (21%) at Curaleaf in Florida. Came on quickly and strong. Felt the sativa side even though listed as a hybrid, very energized and euphoric feeling. Not a huge fan of the flavor (not bad, I just prefer a sweeter taste - everyone is different), diesel/fuel is a perfect description. A ...
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for sativachick
Member since 2019
I have smoked for years. Tried this strain for the first time yesterday (2 small hits), and it threw me directly into panic/anxiety mode. I have never experienced such an anxiety attack with flower and I'm too afraid to try this strain again.
