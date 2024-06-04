Lime Mojito reviews
Lime Mojito strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Lime Mojito strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........y
June 4, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
It doesn’t do much makes your head a little woozy but that’s mainly it you can also feel the affects on the indica a little afterwards consuming