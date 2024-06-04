Lime Mojito
Lime Mojito
LMj
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Giggly
Citrus
Lime
Lime Mojito effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lime Mojito, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lime MojitoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lime Mojito strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Lime Mojito strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lime Mojito products near you
Similar to Lime Mojito near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lime Mojito strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
f........y
June 4, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
It doesn’t do much makes your head a little woozy but that’s mainly it you can also feel the affects on the indica a little afterwards consuming