  3. Lime Purple Mist
Indica

Lime Purple Mist

Lime Purple Mist

Lime Purple Mist is an indica-dominant strain with deeply relaxing qualities that taper in slowly over time. Its soothing, full-body qualities are a great way to unwind after a long day or for banishing bad moods. The high-THC content of Lime Purple Haze shakes the appetite wide awake, so be sure to have provisions prepared.

Avatar for 13yoeme72
Member since 2014
Great sleep aid and body relaxer!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sisterofvodka
Member since 2015
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bipolarbitch
Member since 2017
It's pretty good. I love how it looks tho omg
Relaxed
Avatar for uniquengyn3
Member since 2016
Lower thc content. But tastes like berries. Nice pungent odor. Super chill. More sneezy than coughy.
HappyTinglyUplifted
