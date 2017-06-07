Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Lime Purple Mist is an indica-dominant strain with deeply relaxing qualities that taper in slowly over time. Its soothing, full-body qualities are a great way to unwind after a long day or for banishing bad moods. The high-THC content of Lime Purple Haze shakes the appetite wide awake, so be sure to have provisions prepared.