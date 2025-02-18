Limonada reviews
Limonada strain effects
h........3
February 18, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
I really liked it. I was giggly and relaxed. Bought it in a preroll.
j........o
6 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
very strong on the lemon rinds exhale and it has me feeling extra euphoric. i smoke this before work and the day breezes by. just learned about the strains anti inflammatory properties and i will say my bowels have been better this week.