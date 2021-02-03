Lion's Mane
Lion's Mane is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from unknown lineage. This strain is potent and produces euphoric, cerebral effects that feel psychedelic to some consumers. You can expect Lion's Mane to leave you feeling creative and stimulated - an ideal strain for unlocking writers block, or introspective debate. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. Lion's Mane features a spicy and sour aroma and a flavor that is reminiscent of chamomile. Lion's Mane was originally bred by Lemonnade. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Lion's Mane strain effects
Lion's Mane strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
According to growers, this strain features green foliage with trichomes that appear golden.