Lip Smacker reviews
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
k........3
October 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
It was very herbal and fruity smell and tasting. I recommend if you like a good strong indica flower.
J........n
June 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
so incredibly tingly full body high. i’ve had higher thc than this before but this is intenseeee lol. it’s like you’re floating
F........C
April 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sold to me as a Indica strain, called, “lip smacker JNT,” in a 5pk, 1G preroll sale. It was a pleasant experience. Before I finish this pre-roll, I write this review so it’s objective. I want to buy this strain as flour as it might have a more potent effect vs. a manufactured pre-roll. EFFECTS: relaxed and helped me sleep. However, I am an experienced user and a medical patient, so the low potency percentage on this strain was something that made me hesitant to try it. As I learn more about the different components of strains, I’ve been experiencing with lesser potent ones to target more specific remedies. This one definitely works for anxiety.
p........a
November 25, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
no complaints here! looks great, is super sticky, and smells so deliciously fruity (yet peppery on the exhale) - so far, i’m feeling calm and a lot less overwhelmed by my to-do list. my eighth was labeled at 28% THC (compared to 18% in the description)
x........0
September 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
It was a ok experience flovors were good tho
c........6
May 18, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Definitely one of the best strains I’ve ever had! One small bowl set me into a beautiful, flowy, relaxation feeling! It’s like floating on air!
2........f
December 17, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tingly
An absolute delight. Taste and smell remind me of the actual Vanilla Lipsmacker lip balm from our childhood //early 2000s. Incredibly smooth and highly potent.