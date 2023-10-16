Sold to me as a Indica strain, called, “lip smacker JNT,” in a 5pk, 1G preroll sale. It was a pleasant experience. Before I finish this pre-roll, I write this review so it’s objective. I want to buy this strain as flour as it might have a more potent effect vs. a manufactured pre-roll. EFFECTS: relaxed and helped me sleep. However, I am an experienced user and a medical patient, so the low potency percentage on this strain was something that made me hesitant to try it. As I learn more about the different components of strains, I’ve been experiencing with lesser potent ones to target more specific remedies. This one definitely works for anxiety.