Liquid Imagination reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Liquid Imagination.
Liquid Imagination strain effects
Liquid Imagination strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
k........g
March 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
With a name like Liquid Imagination I just had to try it! This smooth hitting strain is delicious. It's like earth sweetness with a citrus twist. How does it make me feel? It makes me melty and silly. My mind is so relaxed, I feel so unbothered... A rare find for me in a strain. I really just feel like everything is awesome and want to dance and play my piano or maybe go look at the sky. I keep feeling velvet or satin all over and the stress of the day is gone. I recommend this yum yum for sure! Also it's strong. It's got me totally derped into outer space but i also know I can go do the music stuff, aforementioned a few sentences back. Did i really just type that? Yes, I did. Why though? Ok then. It's very good. I understand the name now! I hope this helped somehow. God bless!
p........a
March 2, 2024
Relaxed
Dizzy
That is amazing Hybrid! I smoke mostly every day and have high tolerance to weed, but this 7g hybrid got me high from 1 shot (with gravity bong). Highly recommend to those who love hybrid strains.
H........K
October 14, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Amazing strain I have a very high tolerance and this strain hits me like a bat to the face. What I can say is I personally didn’t find the strain energizing it was very relaxing and mind numbing to the point I just wanted to dose off into a deep sleep. Overall an amazing strain might even be a new favourite. Those experiencing mental illness or pain this strain is perfect for that.
d........n
September 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I had this strain at least 3 yesterday ago and it's still stuck in my head. I wish I had gotten more and have been on the search for it every time I'm in Colorado Springs. It's a never-ending search... lol....it was an amazing high and I created my best artwork smoking it. I've come across some great bud but liquid imagination is my favorite and a must find. Oh! Where can I get it?
a........9
January 14, 2025
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
got a pack from union, went home had a bowl and Oh my god what an absolute OG unit of a strain, need a high school level high? Right here
c........6
July 10, 2023
Creative
good strong euphoria good relaxing buzz. great for being creative for sure.
m........y
July 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Love! An all around winner for me, right up there with other favourites like Blueberry Donuts and Cherry Mintz.
b........3
July 10, 2024
Creative
Uplifted
nice head high gets my mind running smell was off putting at first but kind of addicting its like gasolineish a little citrus too first few hits taste amazing