With a name like Liquid Imagination I just had to try it! This smooth hitting strain is delicious. It's like earth sweetness with a citrus twist. How does it make me feel? It makes me melty and silly. My mind is so relaxed, I feel so unbothered... A rare find for me in a strain. I really just feel like everything is awesome and want to dance and play my piano or maybe go look at the sky. I keep feeling velvet or satin all over and the stress of the day is gone. I recommend this yum yum for sure! Also it's strong. It's got me totally derped into outer space but i also know I can go do the music stuff, aforementioned a few sentences back. Did i really just type that? Yes, I did. Why though? Ok then. It's very good. I understand the name now! I hope this helped somehow. God bless!