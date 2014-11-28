ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Calculated from 49 products tested with lab partners.

Calculated from 399 reviews

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

2068 reported effects from 267 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Avatar for Curufinwe420
Member since 2012
This is by far one of my favorite strains of cannabis of all time. For the entire weight of the flower after trimmed and cured... the sheer wieght of the trichomes account for a large % of the exact weight. It's oder is not changed upon combustion and you exhale the same oderferous flavor that is in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for shortfiction
Member since 2014
This strain makes me super active. I like to smoke this, put on some music, and clean the house. Yes, it makes cleaning "fun," but with the changed sense of time you may be cleaning that toilet for 10 minutes. Makes me feel kind of jittery - like I want to move, but not anxious. I can focus, but als...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for medicalguy62
Member since 2016
Being a slightly pricey "Tier 1" strain from the dispensary, I decided that my last bowl from my small stash of Black Jack would be well spend. I loaded up the "History of the Eagles" on Netflix and loaded up my Pax 2 with the green, crystally bud I had ground up. Black Jack carries a light, grassy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for CannibisCowboy
Member since 2013
Got some BlackJack because I was looking for some purp and this strain had really deep purple buds. Looked beautiful in my grinder. Looked even better in my blunt. The high lasted forever but its not a couch lock stone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for WeedBro420
Member since 2015
Coming off of a short tolerance break I had a couple bowls of this and then settled down for video games. I was relaxed yet I could still focus and had the energy to grind for quite awhile. great for staying up late during the weekends
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Black Jack
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Jackalope
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black JackUser uploaded image of Black Jack
