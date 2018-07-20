ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mango Kush
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Mango Kush
  • Close up cannabis flower of Mango Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 1138 reviews

Mango Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1138 reviews

Mango Kush nugget
Mango Kush
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

769 people reported 5671 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 40%
Giggly 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,138

Show all

Avatar for thenuttyprofessor
Member since 2010
Very potent. Hit this twice off a vaporizer at a dinner party and passed on the third and fourth rounds cause i was already good. Nice sativa start put me in a great mood, lots of laughs but didn't get stupid. Found myself focused on a friend breaking down a great business idea. Indica finish, with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for neptunechillwave
Member since 2013
Quite possibly my favorite strain. Two bowls put me and a buddy into a fit of giggles for a good 45 minutes while munching down on a bag of Cheetos. Then we got serious for a bit and had just about the most beautiful in-depth talk ever. About an hour and a half after smoking, a bit of indica kicked ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Skyclub
Member since 2013
Discovered this strain while I was in Tampa on business. Never had anything like it before. I was high from the first hit. And instantly a feeling of joy and happiness came over me. I have never smoked a strain that made me so happy so soon. I have smoked other strains that have made me happy bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for tanukimoon
Member since 2014
I got this strain on a whim because it smelled so good in the jar I had to try it. VERY nice clear head with a bit of indica body high. I didn't get couch lock from it and felt refreshed. The flavor profile of this lady is stunning!! Tropical tasting on inhale... very sweet mango on exhale!! I will...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Irishbillygoat
Member since 2014
Make no plans
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Mango Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mango Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Mango
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Mango Kush
First strain child
Bango
child
Second strain child
Tango Kush
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Mango Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mango Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Mango Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Mango Kush cannabis
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
End summer on a high note with these beachy strains &amp; products
End summer on a high note with these beachy strains &amp; products
The Oregon DOPE Cup Winning Cannabis Strains, Concentrates, and Edibles
The Oregon DOPE Cup Winning Cannabis Strains, Concentrates, and Edibles