Mango Tango

HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Happy
Relaxed
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 90 reviews

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

Mango Tango effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

66 people reported 567 effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue

Similar to Mango Tango

Mango Tango reviews90

