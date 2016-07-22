Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very nice mellow high. Movies are funnier, food is more delicious, and bed is so much more comfortable. Perfect for couch-locked, binge-watching-Netflix-type evenings.
I would absolutely NOT recommend this strain if you're about to mount a very heavy, very delicate plasma TV (as I tried to do after ...
Definitely a 5 star strain along with a lot of the newer strains like super glue and amnesia kush because the lineage is a crazy mix up of awesome strains. Cerebral and uplifting lineage from Thailand and Africa along with the classic OG KUSH to bring it down to a hybrid level and make this an amaz...