Little Dragon offers a more citrus-forward Kush experience, blending OG Kush, Colombian, and Thai genetics. While OG Kush anchors the physical effects with mid-level pain relief and a general heaviness in the limbs, the Central American and Southeast Asian genetics explode on the palate and offer complementary mental stimulation. Enjoy Little Dragon as a functional analgesic strain that shows off its flavorful exotic roots on the exhale.

Avatar for homegrownB
Member since 2016
Definitely a 5 star strain along with a lot of the newer strains like super glue and amnesia kush because the lineage is a crazy mix up of awesome strains. Cerebral and uplifting lineage from Thailand and Africa along with the classic OG KUSH to bring it down to a hybrid level and make this an amaz...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Airframer
Member since 2018
Very nice mellow high. Movies are funnier, food is more delicious, and bed is so much more comfortable. Perfect for couch-locked, binge-watching-Netflix-type evenings. I would absolutely NOT recommend this strain if you're about to mount a very heavy, very delicate plasma TV (as I tried to do after ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for deze
Member since 2016
I love it, it has such a refreshing smooth to throat. Excellent!!! My first 5*!!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LeashaFay
Member since 2019
My favorite strain. Gives me the ability to function. I feel like I get more done and it keeps me in a good mood. Love love this strain.
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Central American
Thai
Little Dragon

