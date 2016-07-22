Little Dragon offers a more citrus-forward Kush experience, blending OG Kush, Colombian, and Thai genetics. While OG Kush anchors the physical effects with mid-level pain relief and a general heaviness in the limbs, the Central American and Southeast Asian genetics explode on the palate and offer complementary mental stimulation. Enjoy Little Dragon as a functional analgesic strain that shows off its flavorful exotic roots on the exhale.
