Little Tokyo strain effects
Little Tokyo strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 66% of people say it helps with Inflammation
m........M
August 25, 2024
Relaxed
One of the best strains I've tried in years
n........n
November 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
it's a nice strain with good terpenes and flavor. I tried first try in the morning with a dry herb vape. immediately head high, a little body relief from sore joints. pleasant to smoke.