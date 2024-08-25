Little Tokyo
aka Lil Tokyo
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Little Tokyo effects are mostly calming.
Little Tokyo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hinoki and Big Buns. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Little Tokyo offers a unique and delightful combination of cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Little Tokyo boasts a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced and enjoyable high. Leafly customers tell us that Little Tokyo's effects include feeling uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. This strain can provide a burst of creativity and sociability while simultaneously soothing the body, making it suitable for a variety of activities. Medical marijuana patients often choose Little Tokyo when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer relief from both mental and physical discomfort. Bred by Capulator, Little Tokyo features flavors like citrus, earthy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming effects. The average price of Little Tokyo typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its unique combination of effects and flavors makes it a worthwhile choice for cannabis enthusiasts looking to explore a well-balanced hybrid strain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Little Tokyo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Little TokyoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Little Tokyo strain effects
Little Tokyo strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 66% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Little Tokyo products near you
Similar to Little Tokyo near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—