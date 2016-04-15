Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I picked this strain up from GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique's medical facility recently, and was very impressed. Strong sweet diesel flavor seemed to really drive the uplifting, energetic effect. Definitely a great daytime strain if you've got some outdoor activity planned or you have errands to run....
This here is some party time dope. REALLY strong, bright sativa high and it's deceptive, you get high immediately and think you're good to go, but it creeps and you're way more ripped 15min later. Easy to converse, not easy to focus. Not entirely unlike being drunk and, incidentally, complements boo...