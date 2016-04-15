ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dali115
Member since 2018
Very very upbeat and energized. Productive.
Avatar for davidelrod2
Member since 2017
Man!!! If you need to doing spring cleaning... this is the one for you! And I couldn’t quit running my mouth about analytical stuff. Energy bomber right here!!
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for lukeisamazing
Member since 2016
Tremendous. Perfect early high that keeps going thru the day. Groundswell did great work here
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for Mupuzzle
Member since 2015
This small bud packs a kick. Smoked some before heading out for the night. Very uplifting without being racey. A good mix a flavor and a whole lot of fun. A great treat for those pulling all nighters.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ftgc1993
Member since 2016
I picked this strain up from GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique's medical facility recently, and was very impressed. Strong sweet diesel flavor seemed to really drive the uplifting, energetic effect. Definitely a great daytime strain if you've got some outdoor activity planned or you have errands to run....
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for douglashadtopoop
Member since 2016
This here is some party time dope. REALLY strong, bright sativa high and it's deceptive, you get high immediately and think you're good to go, but it creeps and you're way more ripped 15min later. Easy to converse, not easy to focus. Not entirely unlike being drunk and, incidentally, complements boo...
EuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted