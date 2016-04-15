Created by GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique in Denver, CO at the request of world-renowned electronic/acid jazz musician DJ Logic, Logic Diesel is a cross between Mystic Kush and NYC Diesel. It has a sweet and sour, skunky diesel odor and flavors ranging from sweet sandalwood to spicy fuel. Logic Diesel will provide an intense, exciting sense of euphoria along with a mildly relaxing body high that is perfect for hitting the dance floor.
Logic Diesel
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Member since 2015
Logic Diesel