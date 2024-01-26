Summary: Very mellow, uplifting, subtly/moderately euphoric, mental relaxation, Content, Thoughtful, creative, a little boost in cerebral energy, subtle to moderate pain relief, subtle visual/olfactory sensory stimulation. London Jelly has so much quality in its entire experience. It's a calming cup of rich earl grey tea and honey, out on a pretty condo patio at 1pm, and it's also eating grape jam on toast standing out in the sun, energized enthusiasm. It's both! It has a marvelously balanced check list of Indicas and Sativas; and they all work in synergy. The effects are fairly long-lasting. Two other highly popular balanced hybrids that I've taken note of for this kind of truly balanced feelings are Cereal Milk and MAC. The smoke is smooth & burns even. Lighter flavor, not pungent. Flavors & Aromas: Earl grey tea, lingonberry jam, whole wheat toast, grape jelly, light earthy flavor, walnut.