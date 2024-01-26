London Jelly reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain London Jelly.

write a review

London Jelly strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

London Jelly strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain

London Jelly reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
January 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Me and Megs had this strain at our weekly Strain Game outing. The high was great - lots of fun and giggles - although Megs did turn our high into a therapy session. We were also very talkative - we met a couple on their first date, two dudes who traveled from the 80s and a bunch of fun girls. Plus we were attentive and took really good notes. All and all a really great high that brings the fun to you.
8 people found this helpful
June 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Just from the smell you know you got a winner then the taste is incredible smooth smoke strong high love this strain
6 people found this helpful
July 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is sweet and smooth with a heavy head change was have a panic attack and smoked this made me chill about 10 mins later.
5 people found this helpful
February 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Top shelf from the smell, taste, to the effects! Smells like a super sweet but cheesy candy and the taste matches the smell, super sweet and smooth! Very strong cerebral effect and good body buzz! Had me stuck for some hours playing PlayStation! Great stuff
2 people found this helpful
March 20, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Summary: Very mellow, uplifting, subtly/moderately euphoric, mental relaxation, Content, Thoughtful, creative, a little boost in cerebral energy, subtle to moderate pain relief, subtle visual/olfactory sensory stimulation. London Jelly has so much quality in its entire experience. It's a calming cup of rich earl grey tea and honey, out on a pretty condo patio at 1pm, and it's also eating grape jam on toast standing out in the sun, energized enthusiasm. It's both! It has a marvelously balanced check list of Indicas and Sativas; and they all work in synergy. The effects are fairly long-lasting. Two other highly popular balanced hybrids that I've taken note of for this kind of truly balanced feelings are Cereal Milk and MAC. The smoke is smooth & burns even. Lighter flavor, not pungent. Flavors & Aromas: Earl grey tea, lingonberry jam, whole wheat toast, grape jelly, light earthy flavor, walnut.
2 people found this helpful
March 1, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Me and my friend smoke we`ve got a Lot giggles also very intense and strong in body
2 people found this helpful
February 17, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Strong smelling and tasting. Made me sink into the couch, cough an obscene amount and made me so incredibly cranky. I had a complete lack of patience each time I smoked it. Not my favorite.
1 person found this helpful
September 9, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I smokes this strain and it is amazing I give it a 5 out of 5 stars . Taste like vanilla and smells like cheese to me
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to London Jelly

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...