London Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain London Jelly.
London Jelly strain effects
London Jelly strain flavors
London Jelly strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
g........s
January 26, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
Me and Megs had this strain at our weekly Strain Game outing. The high was great - lots of fun and giggles - although Megs did turn our high into a therapy session. We were also very talkative - we met a couple on their first date, two dudes who traveled from the 80s and a bunch of fun girls. Plus we were attentive and took really good notes. All and all a really great high that brings the fun to you.
c........8
June 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Just from the smell you know you got a winner then the taste is incredible smooth smoke strong high love this strain
B........6
July 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is sweet and smooth with a heavy head change was have a panic attack and smoked this made me chill about 10 mins later.
w........8
February 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Top shelf from the smell, taste, to the effects! Smells like a super sweet but cheesy candy and the taste matches the smell, super sweet and smooth! Very strong cerebral effect and good body buzz! Had me stuck for some hours playing PlayStation! Great stuff
L........6
March 20, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Summary: Very mellow, uplifting, subtly/moderately euphoric, mental relaxation, Content, Thoughtful, creative, a little boost in cerebral energy, subtle to moderate pain relief, subtle visual/olfactory sensory stimulation. London Jelly has so much quality in its entire experience. It's a calming cup of rich earl grey tea and honey, out on a pretty condo patio at 1pm, and it's also eating grape jam on toast standing out in the sun, energized enthusiasm. It's both! It has a marvelously balanced check list of Indicas and Sativas; and they all work in synergy. The effects are fairly long-lasting. Two other highly popular balanced hybrids that I've taken note of for this kind of truly balanced feelings are Cereal Milk and MAC. The smoke is smooth & burns even. Lighter flavor, not pungent. Flavors & Aromas: Earl grey tea, lingonberry jam, whole wheat toast, grape jelly, light earthy flavor, walnut.
f........3
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Me and my friend smoke we`ve got a Lot giggles also very intense and strong in body
a........n
February 17, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Strong smelling and tasting. Made me sink into the couch, cough an obscene amount and made me so incredibly cranky. I had a complete lack of patience each time I smoked it. Not my favorite.
r........1
September 9, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I smokes this strain and it is amazing I give it a 5 out of 5 stars . Taste like vanilla and smells like cheese to me