Me and Megs had this strain at our weekly Strain Game outing. The high was great - lots of fun and giggles - although Megs did turn our high into a therapy session. We were also very talkative - we met a couple on their first date, two dudes who traveled from the 80s and a bunch of fun girls. Plus we were attentive and took really good notes. All and all a really great high that brings the fun to you.