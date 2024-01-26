stock photo similar to London Jelly
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

London Jelly

London Jelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Jealousy. This strain is a creation of Tiki Madman, a breeder known for producing exotic and rare genetics. London Jelly is a THC dominant variety that can reach up to 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Jelly effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Tiki Madman, London Jelly features flavors like vanilla, berry, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of London Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Jelly is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and pancake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

London Jelly strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

London Jelly strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
London Jelly strain reviews17

January 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Me and Megs had this strain at our weekly Strain Game outing. The high was great - lots of fun and giggles - although Megs did turn our high into a therapy session. We were also very talkative - we met a couple on their first date, two dudes who traveled from the 80s and a bunch of fun girls. Plus we were attentive and took really good notes. All and all a really great high that brings the fun to you.
8 people found this helpful
June 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Just from the smell you know you got a winner then the taste is incredible smooth smoke strong high love this strain
6 people found this helpful
July 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is sweet and smooth with a heavy head change was have a panic attack and smoked this made me chill about 10 mins later.
5 people found this helpful
