London Pound Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain London Pound Mints.
London Pound Mints strain effects
London Pound Mints strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
London Pound Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
v........9
February 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good flavor, burns well makes me very tired! I got the shake version and feels a lot like keef.🥰
o........p
January 26, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great for nighttime smoke.
w........9
January 12, 2024
Hungry
Dry mouth
I smoked one bowl nothing at all. I never touching the strain again.
c........2
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
This is definitely on my top 4, with London pound cake coming in at #2
M........s
August 1, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Restful.
2........l
January 27, 2024
Delicious, Colorful, Flavorful smoke, having tried it as concentrates and now as bud i think that its one of my favorite strains and the smell is just icing on the cake.
d........g
May 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Love this strain,,,,,,,,,, in my top 5 !!!