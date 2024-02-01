London Pound Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain London Pound Mints.

London Pound Mints strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Uplifted

Euphoric

London Pound Mints strain flavors

Cheese

Chemical

Woody

London Pound Mints strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Eye pressure
    16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure

London Pound Mints reviews

February 1, 2024
Good flavor, burns well makes me very tired! I got the shake version and feels a lot like keef.🥰
4 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Great for nighttime smoke.
4 people found this helpful
January 12, 2024
I smoked one bowl nothing at all. I never touching the strain again.
4 people found this helpful
August 20, 2023
This is definitely on my top 4, with London pound cake coming in at #2
2 people found this helpful
August 1, 2023
Restful.
2 people found this helpful
January 27, 2024
Delicious, Colorful, Flavorful smoke, having tried it as concentrates and now as bud i think that its one of my favorite strains and the smell is just icing on the cake.
2 people found this helpful
May 21, 2024
Love this strain,,,,,,,,,, in my top 5 !!!

