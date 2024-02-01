stock photo similar to London Pound Mints
Hybrid

London Pound Mints

London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

London Pound Mints strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Uplifted

Euphoric

London Pound Mints strain flavors

Cheese

Chemical

Woody

London Pound Mints strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Eye pressure
    16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
London Pound Mints strain reviews7

February 1, 2024
Good flavor, burns well makes me very tired! I got the shake version and feels a lot like keef.🥰
4 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Great for nighttime smoke.
4 people found this helpful
January 12, 2024
I smoked one bowl nothing at all. I never touching the strain again.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

