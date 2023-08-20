Los Muertos reviews
D........a
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Got this from TruMeds and it was called “Dia De Los Muertos.” The batch I got tested at 27% THC and the buds were beautiful and frosty. Taste was more earthy and leaned towards the “Motorbreath.” Felt immediately pain relief in my hip and body, and the head buzz was nice too. Strong medication and would highly recommend. Enjoy 😉
s........0
October 8, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very earthy flavor. Citrus smell. Immediately noticed head buzz and physical relaxation. Euphoria happiness.
b........4
6 days ago
Relaxed
ABSOLUTE 100% gasssssss and that’s no 🧢 this strain is SMOKIN!! I mean pretty much anything by Hytek is 🔥
s........e
October 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is super earthy and gassy with a hint of sweetness. I sampled mine with some King Palm citrus wraps, which could have added the sweetness. Overall, great well-balanced head high.
l........n
October 22, 2024
Pretty good