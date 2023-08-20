Los Muertos reviews

Los Muertos strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Relaxed

Los Muertos strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain

August 20, 2023
Got this from TruMeds and it was called “Dia De Los Muertos.” The batch I got tested at 27% THC and the buds were beautiful and frosty. Taste was more earthy and leaned towards the “Motorbreath.” Felt immediately pain relief in my hip and body, and the head buzz was nice too. Strong medication and would highly recommend. Enjoy 😉
5 people found this helpful
October 8, 2023
Very earthy flavor. Citrus smell. Immediately noticed head buzz and physical relaxation. Euphoria happiness.
1 person found this helpful
6 days ago
ABSOLUTE 100% gasssssss and that’s no 🧢 this strain is SMOKIN!! I mean pretty much anything by Hytek is 🔥
1 person found this helpful
October 14, 2024
This strain is super earthy and gassy with a hint of sweetness. I sampled mine with some King Palm citrus wraps, which could have added the sweetness. Overall, great well-balanced head high.
October 22, 2024
Pretty good

