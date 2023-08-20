stock photo similar to Los Muertos
Hybrid

Los Muertos

Los Muertos is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Motorbreath and Project 4516. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Los Muertos is a loud and gassy strain that can produce a blissful state of relaxation. This strain is so potent that it could probably wake the dead. Los Muertos is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Los Muertos effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Los Muertos when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Hytek, Los Muertos features flavors like creamy, woodsy, spicy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Los Muertos typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Los Muertos is a rare and powerful strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense and sticky buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Los Muertos, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Los Muertos strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Relaxed

Los Muertos strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Los Muertos strain reviews5

August 20, 2023
Got this from TruMeds and it was called “Dia De Los Muertos.” The batch I got tested at 27% THC and the buds were beautiful and frosty. Taste was more earthy and leaned towards the “Motorbreath.” Felt immediately pain relief in my hip and body, and the head buzz was nice too. Strong medication and would highly recommend. Enjoy 😉
5 people found this helpful
6 days ago
ABSOLUTE 100% gasssssss and that’s no 🧢 this strain is SMOKIN!! I mean pretty much anything by Hytek is 🔥
1 person found this helpful
October 8, 2023
Very earthy flavor. Citrus smell. Immediately noticed head buzz and physical relaxation. Euphoria happiness.
1 person found this helpful
