ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Loud Lemonade
  4. Reviews

Loud Lemonade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Loud Lemonade.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Hillbilly39
Member since 2019
I have smoked many strains and Loud Lemonade is in the bottom, I am a lover of all strains , so I guess Loud Lemonade would be a good start for first time smokers.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for Blunttalk
Member since 2018
It’s Beautiful Great strain!! IG - BlunttalkOG
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cosmicdesert
Member since 2018
Really good strain that’s inexpensive at most dispensaries. Gets you ripped and you stay up for much longer than a lot of other strains. It’s dank bud that hits you like a wave of chill. You’re relaxed, content, &amp; talkative. You can get things done because you feel euphoric but not sleepy. Your ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MurplePuffcake
Member since 2015
Strain is amazing on so many levels, tastes really musty similar to a lemon taste and smell. You can feel the high faster than any other strain I’ve tried🗣FACTS
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
write a review