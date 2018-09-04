Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Really good strain that’s inexpensive at most dispensaries. Gets you ripped and you stay up for much longer than a lot of other strains. It’s dank bud that hits you like a wave of chill. You’re relaxed, content, & talkative. You can get things done because you feel euphoric but not sleepy. Your ...