Hybrid

Loud Lemonade

Loud Lemonade by Loud Seeds is a vigorous plant for growers looking to add the scent of lemon to their gardens. It is a cross of a Lemon Skunk mother and a ⅞ Sour father, and naturally reeks of tart lemons and pumped gas. This uplifting strain has a large stature and a generous yield, so plan accordingly. Loud Seed has since retired this strain, but from what we can tell, there are still seeds floating around, blessing gardens with voluminous aromas.

4

Avatar for cosmicdesert
Member since 2018
Really good strain that’s inexpensive at most dispensaries. Gets you ripped and you stay up for much longer than a lot of other strains. It’s dank bud that hits you like a wave of chill. You’re relaxed, content, & talkative. You can get things done because you feel euphoric but not sleepy. Your body...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Hillbilly39
Member since 2019
I have smoked many strains and Loud Lemonade is in the bottom, I am a lover of all strains , so I guess Loud Lemonade would be a good start for first time smokers.
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for MurplePuffcake
Member since 2015
Strain is amazing on so many levels, tastes really musty similar to a lemon taste and smell. You can feel the high faster than any other strain I’ve tried🗣FACTS
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
