My first grow was Lowryder 2. Easy to grow. Very fast flowering. not very sensitive to neglect (I had a few close calls with some of my girls lacking hydration during the flowering stage). Even under rough growing conditions, these ladies bounce right back. Quite productive. Odour varied from plant ...
Ordered some seeds online from ams where they call it dwarf ganja along with a few other auto flower strains. So far this has grown so much quicker and bushier than the other strains with a strong dank smell. Only 5 weeks from sprouting and covered in hairy crystallised buds, can't wait to smoke thi...
takes about 15 mintues to kick in. clean pine flavor. very strong. heavy couch lock, random thoughts and moderate time distortion. melts pain away. super cotton mouth. high lasts quite a while. sleep like a baby after smoking this.