Lowryder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lowryder.

Avatar for Robc137
Member since 2019
It wasn’t bad it’s pretty Stoney it’s more of a body high thin anything it taste pretty earthy but it’s pretty good all in all
FocusedHappy
Avatar for Iluxan
Member since 2016
Взял 10 за 6,200, надо мин 2! Делает свою работу но надо много курить, 10 за неделю ушло! 7/10
Avatar for Deetom
Member since 2014
My first grow was Lowryder 2. Easy to grow. Very fast flowering. not very sensitive to neglect (I had a few close calls with some of my girls lacking hydration during the flowering stage). Even under rough growing conditions, these ladies bounce right back. Quite productive. Odour varied from plant ...
ArousedFocusedUplifted
Avatar for JDiamonds93
Member since 2018
Ordered some seeds online from ams where they call it dwarf ganja along with a few other auto flower strains. So far this has grown so much quicker and bushier than the other strains with a strong dank smell. Only 5 weeks from sprouting and covered in hairy crystallised buds, can't wait to smoke thi...
Avatar for corninmypoopies
Member since 2018
takes about 15 mintues to kick in. clean pine flavor. very strong. heavy couch lock, random thoughts and moderate time distortion. melts pain away. super cotton mouth. high lasts quite a while. sleep like a baby after smoking this.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HighInHelsinki
Member since 2016
Middle of the road high, well balanced and nothing specific to mention. Three stars just for the lack of impression. Personal thing. It is good basic weed.
Avatar for gagencain
Member since 2015
this is definetly one of those heavy hitting strains, even with a tolerance this one can hit ya hard, gotta love strains like that, like my boy leeroy the heaviest hitting strain ive had
