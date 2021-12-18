Darkest bud I have ever seen in person. So purple it looks dark blue/black with bright orange hairs. It doesn’t look like Leafly’s stock image. I’d post a picture but I ended up getting it in pre roll for a weekend trip. Nothing unique about the high. Very soft cushioned quiet peaceful feeling with no paranoia. Very mild throat hit with a tasty earthy exhale. Not a huge terpene monster nor is it glazed with trichomes but it still has bag appeal to say the least. I’m happy to report that most of this is in the body and not the mind- I’m not sitting around ruminating and perseverating over stupid shit. If I see this around again I will most certainly pick up more. If you suffer from PTSD and/or intrusive thoughts keep an eye out for this one.