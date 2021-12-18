LSD 25
THC 27%CBG 2%
LSD 25 effects are mostly energizing.
LSD 25 potency is higher THC than average.
LSD 25, also known as LSD 25 Auto,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. LSD 25 has 27% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, LSD 25, before let us know! Leave a review.
LSD 25 strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
LSD 25 strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
LSD 25 strain reviews(10)
F........s
December 18, 2021
Darkest bud I have ever seen in person. So purple it looks dark blue/black with bright orange hairs. It doesn’t look like Leafly’s stock image. I’d post a picture but I ended up getting it in pre roll for a weekend trip. Nothing unique about the high. Very soft cushioned quiet peaceful feeling with no paranoia. Very mild throat hit with a tasty earthy exhale. Not a huge terpene monster nor is it glazed with trichomes but it still has bag appeal to say the least. I’m happy to report that most of this is in the body and not the mind- I’m not sitting around ruminating and perseverating over stupid shit. If I see this around again I will most certainly pick up more. If you suffer from PTSD and/or intrusive thoughts keep an eye out for this one.
d........g
August 31, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Incredible beautiful plant, the buds, the stamps and some leaves turned completely violet, nice structure. The Buds are very compact and after curing turned to hard, sticky nuggets. one of the nicest highs I had so far. You feel the indica-dominance, but it has really nice facets, getting energized in waves and you are still able to be as active as you like. A bit trippy but more like the body feeling as you could know it from lsd. the smell is flowery with a touch of red whine. recommend, was easy to grow
A........n
November 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I was a little worried about trying this strain because reviews said it was sativa leaning. Sativas usually cause my heart to race and triggers anxiety for me. LSD-25 didn't do that at all. It was definitely a heady strain with little body effects. I felt relaxed and happy. With no heart racing at all. I recommend people with anxiety and depression to give it a try. As always start off low and slow. Its my favorite daytime strain now.