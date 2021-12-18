LSD 25 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LSD 25.
LSD 25 strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
LSD 25 strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
LSD 25 reviews
F........s
December 18, 2021
Darkest bud I have ever seen in person. So purple it looks dark blue/black with bright orange hairs. It doesn’t look like Leafly’s stock image. I’d post a picture but I ended up getting it in pre roll for a weekend trip. Nothing unique about the high. Very soft cushioned quiet peaceful feeling with no paranoia. Very mild throat hit with a tasty earthy exhale. Not a huge terpene monster nor is it glazed with trichomes but it still has bag appeal to say the least. I’m happy to report that most of this is in the body and not the mind- I’m not sitting around ruminating and perseverating over stupid shit. If I see this around again I will most certainly pick up more. If you suffer from PTSD and/or intrusive thoughts keep an eye out for this one.
d........g
August 31, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Incredible beautiful plant, the buds, the stamps and some leaves turned completely violet, nice structure. The Buds are very compact and after curing turned to hard, sticky nuggets. one of the nicest highs I had so far. You feel the indica-dominance, but it has really nice facets, getting energized in waves and you are still able to be as active as you like. A bit trippy but more like the body feeling as you could know it from lsd. the smell is flowery with a touch of red whine. recommend, was easy to grow
A........n
November 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I was a little worried about trying this strain because reviews said it was sativa leaning. Sativas usually cause my heart to race and triggers anxiety for me. LSD-25 didn't do that at all. It was definitely a heady strain with little body effects. I felt relaxed and happy. With no heart racing at all. I recommend people with anxiety and depression to give it a try. As always start off low and slow. Its my favorite daytime strain now.
c........7
June 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice sativa like effects… It didn’t make me super tired or hungry. It’s so tough to find a strain these days that doesn’t make me hungry. Lol. Just a very nice chill, high. But not debilitating. I can actually do some work on it.
a........x
October 21, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Perfect for me. Grows strong and always has been purple. It has a great body high and it well worth it. It has a very interesting aroma both as a plant and after it has been cured. It’s a pleasant taste when smoked too like you can taste that piney aroma, but it’s not too crazy
7........5
October 16, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Good