It's chill but I have a funny feeling like Lucy isn't as Tru as it is. the smell of the bud in the jar is great pulled it out and it's like something else. Like I can't even tell the smell is gone like a shadow in the image of what it is. I give it a 1. just not my pick.
Solid CBD strain, I really like this for headaches, though I’m sure when I have a migraine it would help as well. This is great for when your temples, jaw,neck and sinuses are in pain and your temples and auricularis muscles feel like a raw tangled mess. I strongly feel that Indica CBD’s are best fo...
I would characterize this strain as a clear-headed, heavy indica.
One solid hit and I felt the effects creeping in over the next 5 minutes. Somewhat euphoric and body/head buzzy, lasting about an hour with full effects, and almost back to baseline after 90 minutes.
Very relaxing and eventually sle...
Made some sap out of the Lucy I grew over the summer with a press I made out of a hair straightener and 6 ton bearing press. The sap is 10 times better then the flower even if you don't print the pictures I'm sending you'll have to be impressed with the ingenuity of it all😜