Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
I absolutely love this dam strain, I had mine tested prior to smoking and she tested at 18%THC 12%CBD and for me this is the holy grail of strains, that THC CBD mix is like euphoric heaven
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Deadlyguts
Member since 2019
It's chill but I have a funny feeling like Lucy isn't as Tru as it is. the smell of the bud in the jar is great pulled it out and it's like something else. Like I can't even tell the smell is gone like a shadow in the image of what it is. I give it a 1. just not my pick.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for moonflower23
Member since 2018
Legit strain, pleasurable robust flavor. Great relaxing strain. Got in Medford Oregon Hijinx cannabis.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for jmedina1
Member since 2017
This is by far the best strain I've found for my back spasms, inflammation, and disk problems. It melts away the pain. I can't wait to get home to my Lucy!
Avatar for QuinGold
Member since 2017
Solid CBD strain, I really like this for headaches, though I’m sure when I have a migraine it would help as well. This is great for when your temples, jaw,neck and sinuses are in pain and your temples and auricularis muscles feel like a raw tangled mess. I strongly feel that Indica CBD’s are best fo...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 2DankFrank
Member since 2014
I would characterize this strain as a clear-headed, heavy indica. One solid hit and I felt the effects creeping in over the next 5 minutes. Somewhat euphoric and body/head buzzy, lasting about an hour with full effects, and almost back to baseline after 90 minutes. Very relaxing and eventually sle...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jasper58
Member since 2016
Made some sap out of the Lucy I grew over the summer with a press I made out of a hair straightener and 6 ton bearing press. The sap is 10 times better then the flower even if you don't print the pictures I'm sending you'll have to be impressed with the ingenuity of it all😜
Avatar for Hondo13
Member since 2016
Awesome cbd strain. Great smell, great taste and awesome effect. Did exactly what I needed it to do which was relieve pain and make me sleep. Very relaxing strain.
HungryRelaxedSleepy