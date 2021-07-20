MAC #10 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MAC #10.
MAC #10 strain effects
MAC #10 strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
MAC #10 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........7
July 20, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I honestly love mac 10 ...makes me happy painfree social ...great strain to have handy especially if ur moody 😉 1 of my favs
d........r
August 15, 2021
Excellent strain for starting the day
S........m
May 27, 2021
So right now ask I’m typing this I’m smoking a wood with it in there and normally I don’t rate anything 5stars but wow this strain is incredible It’s a nice head and then body high when I lit it and took the first hit it was very fruity and smooth within minutes i was feeling it very mellow and calm like I was on a cloud
J........9
July 22, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Had this strain before from hms and this time from kind tree. Very smelly and tasty.
O........l
February 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
From the first hit to the last hit. Most definitely a mind high but one of the most amazing high’s I’ve ever experienced.
a........s
April 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Miracle Animal Cookies are indeed a miracle... I have finally found a strain that I can use while working. Even in fairly high doses I find I'm still able to keep focused and motivated. It gets a bit dreamy the more you take with a tingling sensation that spreads down your arms and back. This strain isn't terrible in flavor. I tend to stay away from the more earthy and diesel flavors, but this one isn't too bad. It has a faint spicy/herbal taste with an earthy, almost pine-like follow-up. The smoke isn't too intense. I have airway issues and it doesn't make me cough much, especially compared to those with similar flavor profiles. It has made my vision go weird, it feels very dreamy and high definition. Overall a productive and focusing strain that allows you to relax while getting things done.
s........9
March 8, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
This is the first strain i got high on its ok not too good
n........0
September 25, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
Mac #10 is a pretty good strain my effects where Talkative & Hungry. And when I was breaking the bud it smelled like mango. The smell is pretty addicting.