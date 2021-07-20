Miracle Animal Cookies are indeed a miracle... I have finally found a strain that I can use while working. Even in fairly high doses I find I'm still able to keep focused and motivated. It gets a bit dreamy the more you take with a tingling sensation that spreads down your arms and back. This strain isn't terrible in flavor. I tend to stay away from the more earthy and diesel flavors, but this one isn't too bad. It has a faint spicy/herbal taste with an earthy, almost pine-like follow-up. The smoke isn't too intense. I have airway issues and it doesn't make me cough much, especially compared to those with similar flavor profiles. It has made my vision go weird, it feels very dreamy and high definition. Overall a productive and focusing strain that allows you to relax while getting things done.