MAC #10 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MAC #10.

MAC #10 strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Focused

Happy

MAC #10 strain helps with

July 20, 2021
I honestly love mac 10 ...makes me happy painfree social ...great strain to have handy especially if ur moody 😉 1 of my favs
August 15, 2021
Excellent strain for starting the day
May 27, 2021
So right now ask I’m typing this I’m smoking a wood with it in there and normally I don’t rate anything 5stars but wow this strain is incredible It’s a nice head and then body high when I lit it and took the first hit it was very fruity and smooth within minutes i was feeling it very mellow and calm like I was on a cloud
July 22, 2021
Had this strain before from hms and this time from kind tree. Very smelly and tasty.
February 27, 2022
From the first hit to the last hit. Most definitely a mind high but one of the most amazing high’s I’ve ever experienced.
April 13, 2024
Miracle Animal Cookies are indeed a miracle... I have finally found a strain that I can use while working. Even in fairly high doses I find I'm still able to keep focused and motivated. It gets a bit dreamy the more you take with a tingling sensation that spreads down your arms and back. This strain isn't terrible in flavor. I tend to stay away from the more earthy and diesel flavors, but this one isn't too bad. It has a faint spicy/herbal taste with an earthy, almost pine-like follow-up. The smoke isn't too intense. I have airway issues and it doesn't make me cough much, especially compared to those with similar flavor profiles. It has made my vision go weird, it feels very dreamy and high definition. Overall a productive and focusing strain that allows you to relax while getting things done.
March 8, 2023
This is the first strain i got high on its ok not too good
September 25, 2021
