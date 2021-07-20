stock photo similar to MAC #10
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

MAC #10

aka Miracle Alien Cookies #10, MAC 10, MAC TEN

MAC #10, also known as "MAC 10," "MAC 10," and "Miracle Alien Cookies #10," is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miracle Alien Cookies with Columbia Gold and Starfighter. MAC #10 has recently soared in popularity, making this strain hard to find but worth the search. This strain produces balancing effects that leave you feeling grounded and content. The mild effects of MAC #10 make it an ideal strain for a wake and bake session or all-day use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety. MAC #10 features a fruity flavor profile that smells like creamy oranges and tastes like gassy apples. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC #10, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to MAC #10

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

MAC #10 strain effects

Reported by 40 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Happy

MAC #10 strain helps with

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop MAC #10 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to MAC #10 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

MAC #10 strain reviews40

July 20, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I honestly love mac 10 ...makes me happy painfree social ...great strain to have handy especially if ur moody 😉 1 of my favs
11 people found this helpful
August 15, 2021
Excellent strain for starting the day
10 people found this helpful
May 27, 2021
So right now ask I’m typing this I’m smoking a wood with it in there and normally I don’t rate anything 5stars but wow this strain is incredible It’s a nice head and then body high when I lit it and took the first hit it was very fruity and smooth within minutes i was feeling it very mellow and calm like I was on a cloud
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

MAC #10 strain genetics

MAC #10 grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into purple buds with a heavy layer of white trichomes and bright orange hairs.