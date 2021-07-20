MAC #10
aka Miracle Alien Cookies #10, MAC 10, MAC TEN
MAC #10 effects are mostly energizing.
MAC #10 potency is higher THC than average.
MAC #10, also known as "MAC 10," "MAC 10," and "Miracle Alien Cookies #10," is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miracle Alien Cookies with Columbia Gold and Starfighter. MAC #10 has recently soared in popularity, making this strain hard to find but worth the search. This strain produces balancing effects that leave you feeling grounded and content. The mild effects of MAC #10 make it an ideal strain for a wake and bake session or all-day use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety. MAC #10 features a fruity flavor profile that smells like creamy oranges and tastes like gassy apples. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC #10, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
MAC #10 strain reviews40
MAC #10 strain genetics
MAC #10 grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into purple buds with a heavy layer of white trichomes and bright orange hairs.