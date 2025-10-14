MAC 7 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MAC 7.
MAC 7 strain effects
MAC 7 strain flavors
MAC 7 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
MAC 7 reviews
S........6
October 14, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Light sweet cheese taste. I’m putting the phone down to go socialize kinda high….#keepitsmoking
a........7
June 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
very good flavor is hard to describe theres alot goin on in this one but over all good smoke and a happy day not to gone not to here