MAC 7
aka MAC #7, MAC Seven
MAC 7 effects are mostly energizing.
MAC 7 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and an unknown strain. MAC 7 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MAC 7 effects include heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose MAC 7 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, MAC 7 features flavors like cinnamon, orange, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of MAC 7 typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC 7, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
MAC 7 strain effects
MAC 7 strain flavors
MAC 7 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
