Mac and Cheese reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mac and Cheese.
Mac and Cheese strain effects
Reported by 108 real people like you
Mac and Cheese strain flavors
Mac and Cheese strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
f........h
November 3, 2021
Relaxed
Strange name, great high. There is nothing quite like a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese. Maybe a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese with a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese. If I need to decompress, relax, sit back and throw some peace signs, this is the pick. A tasty smoke and a tasty buzz (fast times reference). Smoke responsibly my friends. Note that varying strains effect people differently, so you may experience it differently than I did. I hope you get the same experience that I did.
J........9
November 25, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
As others have said-it’s definitely sativa leaning BUT leaves you relaxed. Good for morn or eve(but prob not bedtime). I have bad depression and anxiety and this helped. I was sedated but Not sluggish. Had me euphoric and lifted, yet still focused. Great example of a hybrid. Rate 4.5 of 5 (a 9 out of 10). (Btw, I tried this via a 1g vape cart from Strane, THC was 83.5-85%)
A........v
July 19, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Seeing that there's no reviews on this strain i'm going to be leaving my first review on leafly today. To start off I got the Mac And Cheese by strane (small buds) from blue ridge wellness (Testing at 21.89%), First off the smell you get is a pungent sweet citrus aroma as soon as you open the bag and the Buds are a nice bright green with a layer of frosting covering them. Next onto the smoke the taste wasn't to terrible and was smooth, made me feel euphoric, and a little bit anxious but it wasn't really to bad.
z........e
May 20, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
TL;DR Dear God, try this strain at least once. I love this strain. It makes me feel care-free, and relaxed, but also excited and euphoric. If I want to feel excitement, but don’t have to work, or just need inspiration, this is my favorite. As for what others say about the strain, and understand that everyone is affected differently: While I agree that this strain isn’t going to be your go-to for sleep, I think calling this strain energizing is deceptive. For me, this strain is perfect for those times when you just want to close your eyes and imagine vast and exciting worlds, or try to creatively tackle problems. But I would never try to *work* on this strain the way one might on other “energizing” strains. This is -closed-eye- excitement.
S........l
November 4, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is a good strain for everyday fun. It definitely leans more sativa but a happy relaxed sativa. Something you could go to class high on but still be functional and happy/euphoric 👌 to me it tatse very spicy and kinda woodsy, very stinky. For me it improved anxiety, period pain, and overall mood.
f........g
April 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Mac n Cheese for me as a patient with PTSD, ADHD and bipolar type 2 disorder, I found that the mac n cheese was relaxing and smooth, lost my headache and just felt zoomy and cloudy for a couple of hours, no anxiety at all, a bit of the munchies. I wouldn't recommend anyone to do "important work" whilst on mac and cheese, but research, reading, video games or even swimming I have found to work very well. As for the looks and smells, it has a funky toxic look, almost slimy in appearance, with interesting colourful bursts popping up here and there. It kind of smells like a cartoon picture of a toxic bubblegum factory from the ninja turtles would smell like. I don't think this bud ages well, best to get it while it's fresh.
D........8
October 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry eyes
Had a stressful day at work, trying this strain for the first time and sharing as things develop. First Rip - Awkward taste I can't quite figure out. I guess it tastes woodsy to me, like the absence of fruity flavors, very "weedy" with no bells and whistles... Right to the point. A few tokes in and it starts to set in. the onset was quick, and sent a little shiver up my spine... I feel really nice, uplifted, I can feel myself unwind but I'm also moving around a little. Remembering a few things I needed to get done as I take breaks in between writing - but the tension feels like it has washed clear off of my chest. Just heard that the gobbler is coming back to wawa soon, so things are looking gorgeous for the future. Half Bowl Report: Mac and Cheese is a very heady high, but it's a very refreshing buzzy high at the same time. It would be fun to smoke this and go to an aquarium or take a nice walk in Philadelphia.... I think this would be great for a nice chill night with a significant other, maybe on a vacation with a nice view of the ocean. I had to take a break before I clean house on this bowl - I wouldn't want to overdo this heady high and space out to hard. This is only about 23%-24% ( Smoking via: Strane ) but it does hit you like a freight train. You need to respect this high - because it is formidable. Love this for a nice evening high as well, when you're not quite ready for bed but you need to unwind. Video games could be a GREAT call here... But the Philies game is on so I'll resist. Finishing Up: I feel like both my body and my head have a nice little hum going at this point. The onset from the final few sets of hits I took feels like it starts in the center of my forehead and gently washes down my face and body. I have a bad back and Mac and Cheese actually feels like it's alleviating some inflammation. My spell check is getting a lot more action right now... but it could just be because the MAC has me feeling a little spacey now, but in a nice way. Amazing transition from an initial burst of energy to a nice orbital and cerebral high... Mac and Cheese is nice for a night where you set aside some time for yourself to relax in higher doses, or a low responsibility afternoon to see some fun attractions around town, if you approached it in and occasional/quick one hit manner. 3.5/5 Would buy again, but I wouldn't throw it on the favorite list.
d........b
June 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I just had laparoscopic hernia repair surgery. This stuff is seriously helping me get through the pain. No need for any Dr prescribed pain killers! Very euphoric and uplifted.. can still leave a little couch lock. Awesome stuff and will probably buy again in the future