Had a stressful day at work, trying this strain for the first time and sharing as things develop. First Rip - Awkward taste I can't quite figure out. I guess it tastes woodsy to me, like the absence of fruity flavors, very "weedy" with no bells and whistles... Right to the point. A few tokes in and it starts to set in. the onset was quick, and sent a little shiver up my spine... I feel really nice, uplifted, I can feel myself unwind but I'm also moving around a little. Remembering a few things I needed to get done as I take breaks in between writing - but the tension feels like it has washed clear off of my chest. Just heard that the gobbler is coming back to wawa soon, so things are looking gorgeous for the future. Half Bowl Report: Mac and Cheese is a very heady high, but it's a very refreshing buzzy high at the same time. It would be fun to smoke this and go to an aquarium or take a nice walk in Philadelphia.... I think this would be great for a nice chill night with a significant other, maybe on a vacation with a nice view of the ocean. I had to take a break before I clean house on this bowl - I wouldn't want to overdo this heady high and space out to hard. This is only about 23%-24% ( Smoking via: Strane ) but it does hit you like a freight train. You need to respect this high - because it is formidable. Love this for a nice evening high as well, when you're not quite ready for bed but you need to unwind. Video games could be a GREAT call here... But the Philies game is on so I'll resist. Finishing Up: I feel like both my body and my head have a nice little hum going at this point. The onset from the final few sets of hits I took feels like it starts in the center of my forehead and gently washes down my face and body. I have a bad back and Mac and Cheese actually feels like it's alleviating some inflammation. My spell check is getting a lot more action right now... but it could just be because the MAC has me feeling a little spacey now, but in a nice way. Amazing transition from an initial burst of energy to a nice orbital and cerebral high... Mac and Cheese is nice for a night where you set aside some time for yourself to relax in higher doses, or a low responsibility afternoon to see some fun attractions around town, if you approached it in and occasional/quick one hit manner. 3.5/5 Would buy again, but I wouldn't throw it on the favorite list.