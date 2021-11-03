stock photo similar to Mac and Cheese
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Mac and Cheese
aka Mac N Cheese
Mac and Cheese, also known as “Mac N Cheese,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Mac with Alien Cheese. Mac and Cheese is more energizing than relaxing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling focused, uplifted, and euphoric. The flavor profile features hints of cheese and citrus while the aroma is smooth and sweet. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when experiencing mild inflammation. Mac and Cheese is believed to be 23% THC. The original breeder of Mac and Cheese is Capulator.
Mac and Cheese strain effects
Reported by 108 real people like you
Mac and Cheese strain flavors
Mac and Cheese strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
Mac and Cheese strain reviews108
f........h
November 3, 2021
Relaxed
J........9
November 25, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
A........v
July 19, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Strain spotlight
Mac and Cheese strain genetics
Mac and Cheese grow information
According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 60 days.