Seeing that there's no reviews on this strain i'm going to be leaving my first review on leafly today. To start off I got the Mac And Cheese by strane (small buds) from blue ridge wellness (Testing at 21.89%), First off the smell you get is a pungent sweet citrus aroma as soon as you open the bag and the Buds are a nice bright green with a layer of frosting covering them. Next onto the smoke the taste wasn't to terrible and was smooth, made me feel euphoric, and a little bit anxious but it wasn't really to bad.