HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Mac and Cheese

aka Mac N Cheese

Mac and Cheese, also known as “Mac N Cheese,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Mac with Alien Cheese. Mac and Cheese is more energizing than relaxing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling focused, uplifted, and euphoric. The flavor profile features hints of cheese and citrus while the aroma is smooth and sweet. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when experiencing mild inflammation. Mac and Cheese is believed to be 23% THC. The original breeder of Mac and Cheese is Capulator.

Mac and Cheese strain effects

Reported by 108 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Uplifted

Euphoric

Mac and Cheese strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    11% of people say it helps with Pain
Mac and Cheese strain reviews108

November 3, 2021
Strange name, great high. There is nothing quite like a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese. Maybe a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese with a big fat bowl of Mac and Cheese. If I need to decompress, relax, sit back and throw some peace signs, this is the pick. A tasty smoke and a tasty buzz (fast times reference). Smoke responsibly my friends. Note that varying strains effect people differently, so you may experience it differently than I did. I hope you get the same experience that I did.
52 people found this helpful
November 25, 2021
As others have said-it’s definitely sativa leaning BUT leaves you relaxed. Good for morn or eve(but prob not bedtime). I have bad depression and anxiety and this helped. I was sedated but Not sluggish. Had me euphoric and lifted, yet still focused. Great example of a hybrid. Rate 4.5 of 5 (a 9 out of 10). (Btw, I tried this via a 1g vape cart from Strane, THC was 83.5-85%)
51 people found this helpful
July 19, 2021
Seeing that there's no reviews on this strain i'm going to be leaving my first review on leafly today. To start off I got the Mac And Cheese by strane (small buds) from blue ridge wellness (Testing at 21.89%), First off the smell you get is a pungent sweet citrus aroma as soon as you open the bag and the Buds are a nice bright green with a layer of frosting covering them. Next onto the smoke the taste wasn't to terrible and was smooth, made me feel euphoric, and a little bit anxious but it wasn't really to bad.
34 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Mac and Cheese strain genetics

Mac and Cheese grow information

According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 60 days.