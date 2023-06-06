While smoking, it tasted something burnt. Much later, it tasted like a sweet grape juicy candy and a temporary intense sweet grape diesel. Sweetness stays on pretty long time. This taste is the most fun of any strains. Don't let 16.4% THC fool you, it's quite powerful. Hit head and body fast and equally good, maybe body high is better. Both are nice. Nice and buzz. It gives you focus, calm and energy. I scored high on my daily mahjongg twice in a short time. It would be great for a serious competitive gamers. Too bad, I haven't giggled yet. I give this strain 7.5/10 stars. This is rich in terpenes. Mg/g: Terpinolene 17.6, b-Myrcene 12.4, Ocimene 1.84, b-Pinene 1.6 and s-Limonene 1.53.