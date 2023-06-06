MAC Stomper reviews
MAC Stomper strain effects
MAC Stomper strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........s
June 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain takes the pain away and leaves you with a super euphoric feeling that radiates out into creativity and…wait what was I talking about? Oh yeah. Good one for giggles too!
e........8
July 6, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
While smoking, it tasted something burnt. Much later, it tasted like a sweet grape juicy candy and a temporary intense sweet grape diesel. Sweetness stays on pretty long time. This taste is the most fun of any strains. Don't let 16.4% THC fool you, it's quite powerful. Hit head and body fast and equally good, maybe body high is better. Both are nice. Nice and buzz. It gives you focus, calm and energy. I scored high on my daily mahjongg twice in a short time. It would be great for a serious competitive gamers. Too bad, I haven't giggled yet. I give this strain 7.5/10 stars. This is rich in terpenes. Mg/g: Terpinolene 17.6, b-Myrcene 12.4, Ocimene 1.84, b-Pinene 1.6 and s-Limonene 1.53.
d........d
June 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Took 2 bong rips. I have a high tolerance but this one put me to the ground. I was in Mars amd I didn't even know it. This is a must try you see this one get your hands on it you won't regret it.
N........r
September 25, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Gave me a pretty decent body high, for awhile there I thought I could feel my blood circulating through my body. I smoke regularly and it was definitely for me a "not doing anything after this" high. Had my buddy try it and said he didn't feel anything though. I guess it just depends on the person but it's one of my favorites.
t........s
September 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Gentle slip into a relaxed, calm state. Not too punchy. Doesn’t take me out of my zone too much, can still focus and concentrate, but definitely smooths the edge a little. Super munchy on the tail end.
S........4
July 27, 2023
Dry eyes
Weak. Beginner friendly.
l........i
September 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Good stuff
o........5
December 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing looking bud and taste and smell is incredible. Only negative that i can say is the first couple times it gave me anxiety and paranoia but it eventually went away. But overall great high !