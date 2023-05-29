I really like this strain i only purchased it today when I opened the packet the smell was potent smells quite sweet with a nice gassy aftertone the buds are nice and solid with a nice dusting and break away in little sections had a joint with roughly 1g and it was lovely and smooth I didn't get the slightest of tickle on the chest and it burned amazing its a pretty hard hitter definitely one for people who suffer with sleep like myself or just to have a good box set binge if your looking to get stuff done I would stay away from this one but overall a really nice strain and one of my favourites already