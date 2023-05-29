Mac V2 reviews
Mac V2 strain effects
Mac V2 reviews
r........5
May 29, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Blowin HEEEELLLLLAAA GASS ON THIS ONE RIGHT HERE! This shit smokes nice, necessarily perhaps. You feel me? Had me in my right mind at the right time. I done rolled one joint. Then another. Then smoked some out ma pipe. Again this shit is the realio dealio. No goofy shit ya heard? Smoke this with caution because it is GAAAASSSSS
D........9
May 21, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I really like this strain i only purchased it today when I opened the packet the smell was potent smells quite sweet with a nice gassy aftertone the buds are nice and solid with a nice dusting and break away in little sections had a joint with roughly 1g and it was lovely and smooth I didn't get the slightest of tickle on the chest and it burned amazing its a pretty hard hitter definitely one for people who suffer with sleep like myself or just to have a good box set binge if your looking to get stuff done I would stay away from this one but overall a really nice strain and one of my favourites already
c........2
May 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Taste you get earthy and orange with a hint of gas on initial inhale and black pepper type taste/feeling in your throat upon exhale. Overall a gorgeous strain with beautiful buds. I give the high a 9.3/10. Definitely a strain I’ll be buying again from Hi Fuel. If you’re a lover of Miracle Alien Cookies you’ll love this strain!
v........a
December 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I personally feel the relaxation was the euphoria piece of the puzzle. So I am wanting to point out that quality. I made a batshit load of smile karaoke videos and I sang them really well so I definitely feel more creative on it. Not finding everything funny but here and there.
j........3
May 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Oh boy is the strain a powerhouse. Absolutely amazing, perfect mix of head and body high. I don’t usually get the giggles when I smoke but this stuff had me and my buddy rolling. The taste is a little citrusy, maybe some orange? With a really pungent diesel taste. Actually really pleasant in my opinion. Highly recommend to anyone, definitely one my favorite newer strains.
G........i
August 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Mac V2 is a hybrid that gives a indica sense of focus and a sativa taste of a heavy white widow. Grassroots made this and at the dispensaries it is considered rare. Strong one point five is a sense of body activity and mental clarity. It’s more uplifting in large doses. In the end it’s hybrid so it has the benefits of both.
n........8
June 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Gas all I gotta say
m........1
September 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Awesome! Not for the beginner smoker.