HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Mac V2

aka Mac 2, Mac2

Mac V2 is a hybrid weed strain similar to MAC . According to Capulator, 'The V2 have a different father from the original. They retain the same quality, but lean more towards anise, chocolate, and spruce sap as opposed to yogurt, berry, citrus, and mango of the original.' The specific cross is Alien Cookies f2#7 x Miracle 4. Alien Cookies is Girl Scout Cookies x Alien Dawg. Miracle is Colombian x Starfighter.

Mac V2 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac V2 effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac V2 is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mac V2 strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Tingly

Mac V2 strain helps with

  • Nausea
    19% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Mac V2 strain reviews21

May 29, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Blowin HEEEELLLLLAAA GASS ON THIS ONE RIGHT HERE! This shit smokes nice, necessarily perhaps. You feel me? Had me in my right mind at the right time. I done rolled one joint. Then another. Then smoked some out ma pipe. Again this shit is the realio dealio. No goofy shit ya heard? Smoke this with caution because it is GAAAASSSSS
28 people found this helpful
May 21, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I really like this strain i only purchased it today when I opened the packet the smell was potent smells quite sweet with a nice gassy aftertone the buds are nice and solid with a nice dusting and break away in little sections had a joint with roughly 1g and it was lovely and smooth I didn't get the slightest of tickle on the chest and it burned amazing its a pretty hard hitter definitely one for people who suffer with sleep like myself or just to have a good box set binge if your looking to get stuff done I would stay away from this one but overall a really nice strain and one of my favourites already
13 people found this helpful
May 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Taste you get earthy and orange with a hint of gas on initial inhale and black pepper type taste/feeling in your throat upon exhale. Overall a gorgeous strain with beautiful buds. I give the high a 9.3/10. Definitely a strain I’ll be buying again from Hi Fuel. If you’re a lover of Miracle Alien Cookies you’ll love this strain!
6 people found this helpful
