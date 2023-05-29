Mac V2
aka Mac 2, Mac2
Mac V2 is a hybrid weed strain similar to MAC . According to Capulator, 'The V2 have a different father from the original. They retain the same quality, but lean more towards anise, chocolate, and spruce sap as opposed to yogurt, berry, citrus, and mango of the original.' The specific cross is Alien Cookies f2#7 x Miracle 4. Alien Cookies is Girl Scout Cookies x Alien Dawg. Miracle is Colombian x Starfighter.
Mac V2 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac V2 effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac V2 is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mac V2 strain effects
